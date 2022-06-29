US Markets
Ecuador's Oriente crude exports suspended, Napo flowing amid force majeure -sources

QUITO/HOUSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Exports of Ecuador's flagship Oriente crude remain suspended as anti-government protests spread across the country, limiting shipments to cargoes of Napo heavy crude, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

State-run oil company Petroecuador has not yet rescheduled the suspended cargoes, after declaring force majeure on June 18, and is analyzing the situation "day by day" in an effort to minimize the protests' impact over exports, a company source said.

Customers including BP BP.L and Marathon Petroleum MPC.N, which had resorted to Ecuadorian oil trying to replace cargoes of Russian crude lost due to sanctions, are now in talks with other Latin American producers, including Brazil's state-run Petrobras PETR4.SA, to buy oil cargoes for refining, according to trading sources.

Petroecuador and BP did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Marathon declined to comment.

