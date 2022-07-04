US Markets

Ecuador's oil output rebounds by about 90% after end of protests

Yury Garcia Reuters
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Ecuador's oil output has recovered by about 90% since a deal between the government and demonstrators ended nationwide protests late last week, with output up to 461,367 barrels per day (bpd), the ministry of mines and energy said on Monday.

More than two weeks of protests in Ecuador caused state-run oil company Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels of oil production, while the government declared force majeure for the public and private oil sector.

(Reporting by Yury Garcia and Oliver Griffin; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao)

