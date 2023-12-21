Ecuador's Noboa sends urgent electricity law to lawmakers

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The government of Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has proposed a law to the national assembly meant to attract private investment and modernize the country's electricity sector as it confronts power shortages.

A drought brought on by the El Nino climate phenomenon has affected production at hydro-electric dams, which are Ecuador's main source of electricity, leading to planned power cuts and energy imports from neighboring Colombia.

The proposed law was sent to legislators late on Wednesday and is marked as urgent, meaning there is a 30-day limit for its approval.

This week the assembly - where Noboa's National Democratic Action (ADN) party had a majority coalition with the conservative Social Christian Party (PSC) and the leftist Citizens' Revolution movement - approved an $800 million tax bill aimed at coaxing delinquent taxpayers to pay and offering incentives for businesses which hire young people.

Reforms to the electricity sector will lead to government savings, the Noboa administration says.

Ecuador, whose economy has struggled to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, is set to notch a more than $5.7 billion fiscal deficit this year.

The bill would allow public utility companies - who dominate Ecuador's electricity sector - to cede their duties to private providers in exceptional circumstances.

It would also allow income tax reductions for companies which implement their own energy generation systems and cancel interest on delinquent energy payments.

An electricity efficiency fund would use public money and international funding to make improvements to the sector and lower consumption.

"The law is meant to be a motor to incentivize employment, attract foreign investment and foment development of new technologies," energy minister Andrea Arrobo said on social media.

Noboa took office last month on promises to tackle economic challenges and restore security - as violence blamed on drug trafficking gangs rises in the streets and in prisons.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

