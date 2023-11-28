Ecuador's Noboa proposes tax law to benefit youth employment

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ecuador's new President Daniel Noboa has sent his first proposed law to legislators in the National Assembly, asking them to approve tax incentives for companies which employ young people and value added tax rebates for the construction sector.

Noboa, who took office last week, has promised solutions to Ecuador's deep economic challenges that have pushed thousands to migrate, and spiking violence blamed on drug trafficking gangs.

The law, sent to the assembly late on Monday, is classed as an urgent proposal and must be approved within 30 days.

The country is living through its worst economic spell, Noboa, 35, said in a video published on social media on Monday evening.

In an accompanying statement the government said it has only $184 million in its Treasury account and there are more than $2.87 billion in delayed payments owed to local authorities and the state social system.

Under the law proposed by Noboa, businesses would get tax incentives based on the number of people between 18 and 29 who they hire for at least a year.

The deduction in income tax could be up to 90% depending on the number of contracts, according to the text.

The law also proposes value added tax rebates on local purchases and imports of materials and services for the construction and real estate sectors in an effort to boost employment in some of the most dynamic parts of the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic.

New investments in the transmission of renewable energies and the industrialization of natural gas would be exempt from income tax for 10 years under the law, which also includes benefits for duty free areas and efforts to attract private interest in public-private partnerships.

Noboa's party is in a legislative coalition with the conservative Social Christian Party and Citizens' Revolution, the party of leftist ex-President Rafael Correa, which is likely to help push reforms through.

The government expects to end 2023 with a fiscal deficit of 5% of gross domestic product, while external and internal debt will total some $63 billion.

