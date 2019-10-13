US Markets

Ecuador's Moreno to repeal fuel subsidy cuts in deal to end protests

Contributors
Alexandra Valencia Reuters
Mitra Taj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

The government of Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno agreed to repeal a decree that ended fuel subsidies and will form a commission with indigenous leaders to pass a new law they can agree on, a mediator said late on Sunday.

LIMA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The government of Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno agreed to repeal a decree that ended fuel subsidies and will form a commission with indigenous leaders to pass a new law they can agree on, a mediator said late on Sunday.

Arnaud Peral, the representative of the United Nations in Ecuador, said that indigenous leaders agreed to call off protests against the decree.

The announcement was a major breakthrough in a dispute that has unleashed 12 days of unrest in the capital Quito.

(Reporting By Alexandra Valencia and Mitra Taj; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((mitra.taj@thomsonreuters.com; +51 (1) 277-9550; Reuters Messaging: mitra.taj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular