Ecuador's economy seen growing 1.5% this year, 0.8% in 2024 -central bank

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

September 19, 2023 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy will grow an estimated 1.5% this year and 0.8% in 2024, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, ahead of projected falls in oil exports.

Ecuador's economy has struggled to recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to soaring crime, which the government of outgoing President Guillermo Lasso has blamed on disputes between drug trafficking gangs, and a sharp rise in migration.

The El Nino weather phenomenon will also affect the economy in the final quarter of this year, Lasso's government has predicted.

The country is set to shutter the 43-ITT oil block in the Yasuni region of the Amazon, after voters agreed to bar production there.

The closure will mean a reduction of 1.9% in economic growth between 2023 and 2026, the central bank said in August.

Exports will fall 7% in 2024, the bank said in a report published on its website, while imports will be down 3.3%.

Ecuadoreans will choose Lasso's successor on Oct. 15.

Leftist Luisa Gonzalez, a protégé of former President Rafael Correa, has promised to use $2.5 billion from international reserves to shore up the struggling economy, while businessman Daniel Noboa has pledged to attract foreign investment.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

