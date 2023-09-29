News & Insights

US Markets

Ecuador's economy grows 3.3% in second quarter

Credit: REUTERS/KAREN TORO

September 29, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Esposito for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy grew 3.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier on the back of government spending, domestic consumption and so-called gross fixed capital formation, an indication of investment activity, the country's central bank said on Friday.

The bank explained that good and services purchases, and the payment of healthcare and education salaries helped boost government spending, while an uptick in remittances and consumer credit lifted consumer spending.

"The positive performance of gross fixed capital formation was reflected in an increase in the acquisition of transportation machinery and equipment, as well as growth in the construction sector," it said in a statement.

In quarterly terms, Ecuador's economy expanded 2.5% in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

In May Lasso dissolved the legislature and called early elections to avoid an impeachment process.

A second-round of voting will take place in October, with leftist Luisa Gonzalez facing off against businessman Daniel Noboa.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.