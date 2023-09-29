Ecuador's economy grows 3.3% in second quarter

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy grew 3.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier on the back of government spending, domestic consumption and so-called gross fixed capital formation, an indication of investment activity, the country's central bank said on Friday.

The bank explained that good and services purchases, and the payment of healthcare and education salaries helped boost government spending, while an uptick in remittances and consumer credit lifted consumer spending.

"The positive performance of gross fixed capital formation was reflected in an increase in the acquisition of transportation machinery and equipment, as well as growth in the construction sector," it said in a statement.

In quarterly terms, Ecuador's economy expanded 2.5% in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

In May Lasso dissolved the legislature and called early elections to avoid an impeachment process.

A second-round of voting will take place in October, with leftist Luisa Gonzalez facing off against businessman Daniel Noboa.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.