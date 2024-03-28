Ecuador's economy grew 2.4% in 2023, central bank says

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, March 28 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy grew 2.4% in 2023, the country's central bank said on Thursday, thanks largely to government spending, exports and domestic consumption.

Government spending grew by 3.7%, while exports expanded 2.3% and domestic consumption 1.4% during 2023, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The economy shrank 0.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, the statement said, due to reduced domestic consumption, investment and exports.

Quarter-on-quarter, gross domestic product shrank 2.4% between October and December compared to the third quarter.

Growth will reach 1% this year, the bank added, up from a previous projection of 0.8%.

Domestic consumption and government spending will grow less this year than last, but export growth will reach 4.2%, the bank said.

Ecuador's economy grew 6.2% in 2022.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.