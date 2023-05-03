News & Insights

World Markets
AMZN

Ecuadorean oil blocks get bids from Chinese, Canadian drillers

Credit: REUTERS/SANTIAGO ARCOS

May 03, 2023 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

QUITO, May 3 (Reuters) - Ecuador received seven bids from four companies, including two from China and Canada, interested in developing a set of oilfields in its Amazon region, the energy ministry said on Wednesday, as the government looks to boost the country's oil output.

The companies were interested in four of six blocks included in the Intracampos II area, which according to initial estimates will require private investment of $2.1 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said China's Andes Petroleum, Canada's Petrolia Energy, the Ecuadorean arm of Uruguay's Petrobell and Petrolamerec - a subsidiary of Argentina's Petroleos Sudamericanos - submitted technical and economic bids for the fields, located in Ecuador's northeastern Sucumbios province, which borders Colombia.

The ministry did not indicate when it would award development rights to the blocks.

President Guillermo Lasso had promised to double Ecuador's oil production by time his term ends in 2025, but has since admitted this goal will not be feasible due to problems sustaining output and drawing in private investment.

Ecuador is one of Latin America's mid-range oil producers, behind regional heavyweights Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Authorities in Ecuador said they had carried out a "socialization process" with Indigenous groups and communities who live in areas that could be impacted by the oil projects.

Ecuadorean authorities and oil companies have clashed with local communities pushing for consultations and a say on whether developments should advance.

The government has said it will launch new tenders for additional oil and gas fields later this year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Sarah Morland Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.