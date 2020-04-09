Ecuador weighs force majeure on crude exports after pipeline burst -minister

QUITO, April 9 (Reuters) - Ecuador is considering declaring force majeure on its oil exports and could gradually reduce crude production after its main pipelines burst earlier this week due to a landslide in the Amazon region, Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said on Thursday.

The incident prompted the state-run SOTE oil pipeline, as well as the privately-operated Heavy Crude Pipeline (OCP) and a pipeline for refined products to halt operations, which could further hurt the Andean country's finances as it seeks to convince creditors to accept a delay in debt payments.

"The ministry is studying how to manage those contracts that could have a force majeure suspension, because it is a situation of a nature we cannot control," Ortiz said in a local radio interview, adding that he expected crude output in the Amazon region to drop until inventories were full.

"The suspension will be gradual until the tanks are full," he added. Petroecuador and OCP are building a temporary pipeline of some 1.5 kilometers (0.93 mile) to allow crude pumping to continue while the original pipelines are repaired, Ortiz said.

A drop in crude prices worldwide, as the new coronavirus outbreak saps demand, could reduce Ecuador's government revenue by as much as 40%, Ortiz added, just as the country seeks to battle one of the worst outbreaks of the disease in Latin America.

Petroecuador has said it has some 2.5 million barrels of Oriente crude in its storage tanks at the Balao port and planned to comply with its export contracts.

Ecuador produces some 530,000 barrels per day of crude between state-run Petroamazonas and the private companies operating in the country.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Alistair Bell)

