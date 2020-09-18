US Markets

Ecuador to launch tender for Esmeraldas refinery renovation on Sept. 21

Contributor
Alexandra Valencia Reuters
Published

Ecuador plans to launch a tender on Sept. 21 to chose a company willing to renovate state-run oil company Petroecuador's 110,000 barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery, the energy ministry said in an online presentation on Friday.

Adds details, quote

QUITO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ecuador plans to launch a tender on Sept. 21 to chose a company willing to renovate state-run oil company Petroecuador's 110,000 barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery, the energy ministry said in an online presentation on Friday.

Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said the ministry is looking for a company to invest around $2.4 billion to boost fuel output at the refinery to help the South American country reduce imports of refined products.

The chosen company would provide the funds for the renovation and then recover its investment by delivering the fuels produced to Petroecuador for sale domestically, Ortiz said, without providing further details. Such a model is typically known as a tolling arrangement.

"The state will not be making the investments. It will deliver the crude oil and receive the refined products in exchange for a fee," Ortiz said.

The new arrangement is expected to last around 25 years, Ortiz said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular