US Markets

Ecuador to issue $400 mln bond to finance social housing project

Contributor
Alexandra Valencia Reuters
Published

Ecuador is planning to sell a bond worth $400 million to fund the country's social housing project, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the government attempts to revive its economy with investments in the construction sector.

QUITO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador is planning to sell a bond worth $400 million to fund the country's social housing project, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the government attempts to revive its economy with investments in the construction sector.

The bond will be backed by the Inter-American Development Bank.

The country's social housing fund offers loans at subsidized interest rates to middle-income Ecuadorians.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has struggled to stabilize the country's fiscal deficit and comply with an IMF financing agreement, withdrawing a fuel subsidy cut in October that had sparked days of violent protests led by indigenous people.

The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to have contracted 0.5% in 2019, but predicts a slight recovery this year.

The source said the bond would be issued shortly.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Angus Berwick, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((angus.berwick@thomsonreuters.com - Twitter: @AABerwick;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular