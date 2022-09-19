US Markets

Ecuador reaches deal with China to restructure debt, president says - WSJ

Contributor
Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN TORO

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said his country has reached a deal with China to restructure $4.4 billion of outstanding debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said his country has reached a deal with China to restructure $4.4 billion of outstanding debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The restructuring of outstanding debt will save the country $1 billion from 2022 to 2025, Lasso told the WSJ. (https://on.wsj.com/3BqKIvW)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular