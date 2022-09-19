Ecuador reaches deal with China to restructure debt, president says - WSJ
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said his country has reached a deal with China to restructure $4.4 billion of outstanding debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The restructuring of outstanding debt will save the country $1 billion from 2022 to 2025, Lasso told the WSJ. (https://on.wsj.com/3BqKIvW)
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru)
