Ecuador reaches $351 mln payment arrangement for Perenco's settlement

QUITO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ecuador reached an agreement with French oil company Perenco to pay it slightly more than $351 million by the end of 2023, as part of an arbitration settlement, the Economy Ministry said Thursday.

The settlement stems from legal changes Ecuador made between 2006 and 2007 regarding extra oil revenues under the administration of former President Rafael Correa. Against a backdrop of high oil prices, Ecuador argued at the time the state needed the revenue for investment in social services and health care and that oil companies should not have such large earnings.

Perenco sued Ecuador in 2008 following reforms that increased to 50% and then to 99% the state's minimum participation in the surplus of oil sales prices not agreed or not stipulated in the contracts.

Initially, the oil company demanded $1.4 billion dollars, arguing that the measure violated a bilateral investment treaty signed between Ecuador and France.

But after several years of disputes and cross examination of accounts between the parties, "the value was established at $351.69 million dollars plus interest", the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

"A payment schedule has been agreed that extends to the end of 2023," it added, without giving further details.

Perenco could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2019, the arbitral tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) issued its decision agreeing with Perenco's claim. Ecuador requested the annulment of the judgment, but the tribunal ratified the payment of compensation with lower values than those previously fixed and discounts for arbitration expenses.

Ecuador later requested recognition of outstanding tax debts generated by Perenco's operation in two oil blocks in the South American nation.

The dispute escalated in August this year, when a Luxembourg bailiff ordered 122 banks in the European country to freeze assets held by Ecuador amid the dispute over the payment of the settlement, but the measure did not affect the Andean country, authorities said at the time.

"With the payment mechanism agreed with Perenco Ecuador Limited, a solution is given to a problem that originated from changes in contractual rules in the 2007-2017 government period," said Economy Minister Pablo Arosemena, as quoted in the statement.

The government did not specify where the resources to pay the debt to Perenco will come from.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

