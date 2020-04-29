Ecuador proposes delayed payment for state oil company's bonds

QUITO, April 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador late on Tuesday proposed that holders of state oil company Petroamazonas' bonds accept a delay in a $175 million principal payment until next year, as the cash-strapped country seeks to restructure its debt.

The bondholders have until May 4 to respond, the finance ministry said in a statement. The proposal comes after the Andean country reached a deal with sovereign bondholders to delay $811 million in payments until August to free up cash for the government to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The delayed payment on the Petroamazonas bond, which the company issued in 2017 to obtain liquidity and cover overdue debts with private services companies, would free up resources for the same purpose, according to the ministry.

The statement added that the company would still make $5.4 million in interest payments due this year, and that capital payments would resume between January and December 2021 in lower installments.

Finance Minister Richard Martinez wrote on Twitter he was hopeful that bondholders would accept the proposal. He has said the country, which is facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Latin America, would receive some $2 billion in the coming weeks from multilateral development banks and China.

Ecuador's sovereign debt totaled some $58 billion as of march, or 52.9% of gross domestic product, according to the finance ministry.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

