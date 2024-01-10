News & Insights

US Markets

Ecuador president says country is at war as gangs hold prison staff hostage

Credit: REUTERS/VICENTE GAIBOR DEL PINO

January 10, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

By Alexandra Valencia

GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - More than 130 prison guards and other staff are being held hostage by inmates in at least five prisons around Ecuador, which is reeling from an escalation of violence in recent days that its president has called a war.

President Daniel Noboa, who has promised to tackle a growing security problem caused by a rise in drug-trafficking gangs transporting cocaine through Ecuador, on Tuesday named 22 gangs as terrorist organizations, making them official military targets.

"We are at war and we cannot cede in the face of these terrorist groups," Noboa told radio station Canela Radio.

The hostage-takings, which began in the early hours of Monday, and the apparent escape of Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macias from prison over the weekend, spurred Noboa to declare a 60-day state of emergency.

He hardened the decree on Tuesday after a series of explosions around the country and a dramatic takeover of a TV station by gunmen live on air.

The government has said the violence is a reaction to Noboa's plan to build a new high security prison for gang leaders.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito, additional reporting by Herbert Villarraga in Guayaquil Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.