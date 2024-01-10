Ecuador president says country is at war as gangs hold prison staff hostage

By Alexandra Valencia

GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - More than 130 prison guards and other staff are being held hostage by inmates in at least five prisons around Ecuador, which is reeling from an escalation of violence in recent days that its president has called a war.

President Daniel Noboa, who has promised to tackle a growing security problem caused by a rise in drug-trafficking gangs transporting cocaine through Ecuador, on Tuesday named 22 gangs as terrorist organizations, making them official military targets.

"We are at war and we cannot cede in the face of these terrorist groups," Noboa told radio station Canela Radio.

The hostage-takings, which began in the early hours of Monday, and the apparent escape of Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macias from prison over the weekend, spurred Noboa to declare a 60-day state of emergency.

He hardened the decree on Tuesday after a series of explosions around the country and a dramatic takeover of a TV station by gunmen live on air.

The government has said the violence is a reaction to Noboa's plan to build a new high security prison for gang leaders.

