Ecuador president appoints Pablo Arosemena as economy minister

Yury Garcia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso appointed Pablo Arosemena, governor of the Andean country's Guayas province, as the new minister of economy and finances on Tuesday, hours after accepting the resignations of three ministers, including former Economy Minister Simon Cueva.

The resignations, which also included that of the country's secretary for higher education, science, technology and innovation, Alejandro Ribadeneira, followed more than two weeks of protests in Ecuador, which led to at least eight deaths and severely impacted its oil industry, its main source of income.

