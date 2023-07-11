Ecuador prepares bidding round for two oil blocks

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, July 11 (Reuters) - Ecuador is preparing a bidding round for two oil blocks that temporarily passed into the hands of state oil company Petroecuador to allow a private operator to make investments and increase production, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Blocks 16 and 67, which are located in Orellana province, in Ecuador's Amazon, were returned to Ecuador by a subsidiary of Canada's New Stratus Energy NSE.V, after the contracts expired on Dec. 31 and conservative President Guillermo Lasso refused to negotiate an extension.

Petroecuador assumed operation of both blocks on Jan. 1.

Though the blocks can produce up to 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) they are currently producing around 10,000 bpd, according to the energy ministry.

"The area is very promising," the ministry said in a statement. "With investments and technology, at the expense and risk of the contractor, incremental production is expected."

The ministry did not provide details about the bidding round but said it was finalizing details.

The announcement comes as the country prepares for early presidential and legislative elections on Aug. 20, after Lasso dissolved the National Assembly and shortened his term to avoid possible impeachment.

Ecuador produced some 478,000 bpd on Monday, mostly via Petroecuador, as well as a from private companies, according to official data.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

