Ecuador pipeline operator says collected 5,300 barrels after spill

QUITO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - OCP Ecuador, operator of the South American country's private oil pipeline, said on Wednesday it had collected 5,300 barrels of oil spilt after a tubing rupture in the country's Amazon over the weekend.

A rock fall following rains in the Piedra Fina zone of Ecuador's Amazon caused part of the OCP heavy crude pipeline to split late on Friday, causing an oil spill.

The environment ministry said on Monday that OCP will face legal consequences for the spill, which occurred within a protected area of the country's rainforest.

"The technical team of OCP Ecuador has collected and reinjected to the system 5,300 barrels of crude after the duct rupture," the company said in a statement. "The opportune action of the team allowed collection of 84.13% of the crude."

Clean-up operations are ongoing, it added.

Indigenous groups have said that the spilled crude reached communities living along the banks of the Coca river, which was already damaged in 2020 by ruptures in the OCP and state-owned SOTE pipelines caused by regressive erosion.

In December both pipelines suspended pumping, leading the government to declare force majeure on the majority of the country's oil exports and production contracts.

OCP has said it expects pumping to resume within seven to 10 days.

