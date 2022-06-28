US Markets

Ecuador oil output down 1.8 million barrels during protests -ministry

Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SANTIAGO ARCOS

Ecuador's oil production has fallen by 1.8 million barrels during 15 days of anti-government protests and blockades, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

State-run oil company Petroecuador has borne the burnt, the ministry said in a statement, registering a reduction of 1.47 million barrels, while private producers have lost over 385,000 barrels.

"In 15 days the state has stopped receiving $166.4 million in the oil sector. Up to now 1,199 wells have been shut, 85% belonging to Petroecuador," the statement said.

