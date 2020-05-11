Ecuador lifts force majeure on oil production after pipeline repairs

QUITO, May 11 (Reuters) - Ecuador over the weekend lifted a force majeure declaration on crude oil production that had been in place since April 10 due to the bursting of the country's two main pipelines after a landslide in the Amazon region, the energy ministry said.

In a Sunday statement, the ministry said the Andean country would fulfil orders for 2.2 million barrels of Oriente crude, 1.8 million barrels of Napo crude, and 1.3 million barrels of fuel oil that were rescheduled in late April due to the force majeure declaration, without paying any contractual penalty.

"With this decision, the national government normalizes and reactivates oil production and transportation operations in a technical and gradual manner, until reaching levels registered before the incident," the ministry said.

Ecuador last week resumed crude exports and some oil production after the state-run SOTE pipeline and privately-operated Heavy Crude Pipeline (OCP) resumed operations.

The country produced some 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude before the pipeline incidents, but produced just 69,759 barrels last Thursday, energy ministry data show.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Louise Heavens)

