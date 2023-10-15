News & Insights

Ecuador leftist Gonzalez concedes presidential election to rival Noboa

October 15, 2023 — 09:01 pm EDT

Written by Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters ->

QUITO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez on Sunday conceded the presidential election to her rival, business heir Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on his victory.

Noboa was tallying more than 52% of the vote, while Gonzalez had about 48%, with nearly 90% of ballot boxes counted.

