Ecuador leftist Gonzalez concedes presidential election to rival Noboa

QUITO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez on Sunday conceded the presidential election to her rival, business heir Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on his victory.

Noboa was tallying more than 52% of the vote, while Gonzalez had about 48%, with nearly 90% of ballot boxes counted.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

