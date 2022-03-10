Ecuador lawmakers back amnesty for protesters

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, March 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador's National Assembly on Thursday granted amnesty to 268 people, including indigenous leaders, who were being investigated for participating in protests and defending environmental rights, though the right-wing government said the move was unjust.

Following a long debate which wrapped up on Thursday, a majority of 99 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, while 16 voted against and 10 abstained.

The amnesty benefits indigenous protest leaders, including Leonidas Iza, president of indigenous organization CONAIE, as well as people belonging to former President Rafael Correa's political party, who were investigated for participating in violent 2019 protests against austerity measures imposed by the country's then-leader, President Lenin Moreno.

"This outcome is going to reconcile the country," National Assembly President Guadalupe Llori, of the Pachakutik indigenous party, said.

Most of those who received the amnesty had investigations open against them for alleged crimes related to defending community territories and environmental rights.

Another 60 people were "prosecuted for exercising their right to resistance and social protest" during the demonstrations, the National Assembly said.

Government adviser Diego Ordonez questioned legislators' decision, telling journalists they had committed an "act of injustice."

"If the aim of the Assembly was to give a message of peace, it should have included in the amnesty, as was obvious and logical, all those who in some way took part in those events," Ordonez added, referring to members of security forces who have been investigated in connection to the demonstrations.

The amnesty will see criminal proceedings, current investigations and convictions connected to the 2019 protests dropped.

"With this, social struggle, the right to resistance and democracy, are vindicated," Iza, who faced four legal proceedings, including for alleged kidnapping of police officers, said in a Twitter message.

