Ecuador issues 5-year, 10-year bonds to finance budget program

QUITO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador has issued bonds with five- and 10-year maturities to get fresh financing for the government's budget program this year, Finance Minister Richard Martinez said on Tuesday.

"Today we launched a five- and 10-year bond issuance, taking advantage of the fact that the market is showing confidence in the country's economic sustainability," Martinez said on Twitter. "This transaction will allow us to comply with the financing planned for this year."

The bond issuance follows the International Monetary Fund's approval of a $4.2 billion financing deal with Ecuador in February.

That deal allowed the Andean country to receive an immediate disbursement of $652 million and opened the doors for it to receive an additional $6 billion in loans from other multilateral institutions.

Ecuador is struggling with tight liquidity because of a fiscal deficit and a hefty foreign debt load.

The ministry said it would publish details of the bond issuance later on Tuesday.

Ecuador issued a $1.225 billion 10-year bond in June to buy back part of its debt maturing in 2020, at it sought to improve its external debt profile.

