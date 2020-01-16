US Markets

Ecuador issues $400 mln bond to finance social housing project

Alexandra Valencia Reuters
Ecuador on Thursday issued a $400 million bond, with a 15-year maturity, to fund a nationwide social housing project, as the government attempts to revive its economy with investments in the construction sector.

The issuance includes a $300 million guarantee from the Inter-American Development Bank. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the government was due to issue the bond.

Ecuador's Finance Ministry, in a statement, said the "social bond" had an interest rate of 7.25%.

