Ecuador halts crude pipelines due to damage from Amazon landslides

Alexandra Valencia Reuters
QUITO, April 8 (Reuters) - Ecuador has halted operations of its two crude oil pipelines due to a landslide Tuesday evening in the country's Amazon region, the operators said on Wednesday.

As of Monday, the state-run, 498 km (309 miles) SOTE pipeline pumped an average of 340,165 barrels per day (bpd) from the Amazon oilfields to the Esmeraldas port, while the Heavy Crude Pipeline (OCP), operated by private oil producers, pumps an average of 173,086 bpd, government data show.

State-run oil company Petroecuador said in a statement that the landslide caused a drop in pressure in the SOTE pipeline, prompting it to suspend operations on Tuesday. OCP said it had detected a rupture in the pipeline due to flooding of the Coca river related to the landslide.

The incident comes as the Andean country's cash-strapped government is struggling with a plunge in crude prices worldwide as well as an outbreak of the new coronavirus with some 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Neither Petroecuador nor OCP gave a timeline of when the pipelines could be back online.

Ecuador currently produces some 530,000 bpd of crude, between state-run Petroamazonas' fields and those fields operated by private companies.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

