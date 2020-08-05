US Markets

Ecuador gets one-year grace period on China Development Bank credit line

Contributor
Alexandra Valencia Reuters
Published

Ecuador has negotiated a one-year grace period on a credit line from China Development Bank (CDB) that will allow the South American nation to delay $417 million in payments, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

QUITO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ecuador has negotiated a one-year grace period on a credit line from China Development Bank (CDB) that will allow the South American nation to delay $417 million in payments, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

"We've obtained relief ... in the capital payment of a tranche of debt with China, with CDB specifically, that will give us relief for one year of $417 million," Richard Martinez said in a virtual news conference.

Ecuador owes China Development Bank $2.3 billion, which is spread across five credit lines. It owes a total of $5.3 billion to different Chinese state institutions.

The announcement follows a $17.4 billion debt restructuring plan that was overwhelmingly backed by investors as Ecuador seeks to emerge from years of economic stagnation and a brutal outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((brian.ellsworth@thomsonreuters.com; 58 212 655 2660; Reuters Messaging: brian.ellsworth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, @ReutersVzla))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular