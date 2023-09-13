News & Insights

Ecuador gets IDB credit to hire auditor for oil company Petroecuador

Credit: REUTERS/SANTIAGO ARCOS

September 13, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

QUITO, September 13 (Reuters) - Ecuador obtained financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to hire an international auditing firm to help put state oil company Petroecuador's financials in order, the country's economy and finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Auditing Petroecuador's account will improve management and generate better efficiency and profitability rates, the ministry said in a statement, without giving details on the amount nor the conditions of the IDB loan.

The reference budget for the contract will be $2.4 million plus taxes, according to the selection process data published by Petroecuador on its website.

The move aims to organize Petroecuador's balance sheets for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, during which authorities have said there was no adequate accounting.

In December 2022, Petroecuador said no foreign company had submitted offers to audit its financial statements and had reported that it would declare that tender void.

However, on Wednesday authorities said the process for hiring an auditing firm had begun.

Petroecuador's financial audit was part of a $6.5 billion credit agreement between the Andean country and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which concluded in December of last year.

