Ecuador eyes stock market listing for state oil company after merger

QUITO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador is aiming to list shares in state-run oil company Petroecuador after it completes its merger with exploration and production-focused state oil company Petroamazonas at year end, an official said on Tuesday.

Nestor Luna, who runs a unit managing the merger between the two companies, told Reuters in an interview that a listing would bring the merged company in line with other state oil companies in Latin America. Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN, Argentina's YPF YPFD.BA and Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA are all listed.

"We want to create a roadmap to begin a listing process in the medium or long term," Luna said, adding that the timing of the listing and the ultimate decision would depend on the company's board of directors.

The merged company - which will retain the name Petroecuador - plans to devote more resources to exploration and production, Luna said. Ecuador is on track to produce just 480,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude this year, below its initial expectation of some 543,000 bpd, energy minister Rene Ortiz said last week.

The merger is one of a slew of market-friendly policies implemented by President Lenin Moreno since taking office in 2017 to revive the Andean nation's moribund economy. Ecuador inked a $6.5 billion loan from the IMF in September after the coronavirus and plunge in oil prices devastated public finances.

Historically, Petroecuador has focused mainly on oil transport and refining. Petroamazonas operates 23 crude blocks in the Amazon region. Ecuador currently has some 2.2 billion barrels of crude reserves, while Petroamazonas produces some 410,000 bpd, official data show.

"We have neglected a little bit the incorporation of new reserves," Luna said.

The merged entity, which will begin operations on Jan. 1, will have an annual budget of some $3.5 billion for operations and investment, Luna said.

