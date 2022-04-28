Ecuador energy, agriculture ministers resign at Lasso's request

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Ecuadorean government said on Thursday that President Guillermo Lasso had requested that several ministers - including those in charge of energy and agriculture - resign their posts, as part of a reshuffle as he marks his first year in office.

The government included in the list of four resignations that of the former defense minister, who was replaced by Luis Lara on Tuesday. Also asked to resign was the secretary of human rights.

Lasso, a conservative, will mark his first year in office in May.

"The leadership of each ministry of state will be carried out by the best in the country," Lasso's press office said in a statement. "The government of Ecuador remains committed to the completion of its duties."

Energy Minister Juan Carlos Bermeo said in his resignation letter he had "completed a cycle," though the Andean country is just beginning the process of renegotiating oil contracts with private companies and increasing crude output to meet a Lasso campaign promise.

His departure will leave Lasso free to choose a new minister who is better adjusted to the current circumstances of the role, Bermeo added.

The ministry said early this month it has received 23 requests from private companies that want to convert service provision contracts with the government into joint deals.

Human Rights Secretary Bernarda Ordonez said in her resignation letter, posted on Twitter, that the decision was due to "a new vision put forth by the national government which is distanced from the initial objective of building a country of opportunities."

Agriculture Minister Pedro Alava also complied with the resignation request. He has faced criticism from banana growers that he has not done enough to help them amid low prices.

The government has not yet named replacements for Bermeo, Ordonez or Alava.

Ecuador is facing an increase in crime and violence across the country, which authorities blame on criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Oliver Griffin and Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Aurora Ellis and Matthew Lewis)

