Ecuador economy shrank slightly in 2019 due to strike -cenbank

QUITO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy contracted by 0.08% in 2019 due to the impact from a national strike that paralyzed the country for two weeks in October, the central bank said on Friday.

Central bank general manager Veronica Artola told a news conference that the economy was expected to return to growth in 2020 and expand by 0.7%.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Angus Berwick Editing by Brian Ellsworth)

