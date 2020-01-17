Ecuador economy shrank slightly in 2019 due to strike -cenbank
QUITO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy contracted by 0.08% in 2019 due to the impact from a national strike that paralyzed the country for two weeks in October, the central bank said on Friday.
Central bank general manager Veronica Artola told a news conference that the economy was expected to return to growth in 2020 and expand by 0.7%.
