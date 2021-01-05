Ecuador economy contracts 8.8% in 3rd quarter 2020, central bank says

QUITO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy contracted 8.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020 due to a decline in investment and consumption amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's central bank said.

The South American nation's economy was crippled by a brutal COVID-19 outbreak early last year that left bodies littered on sidewalks in its largest city, though health authorities were later able to bring the pandemic under control.

"The fall in gross production is due to declines in gross fixed capital formation and household and government consumption expenditures," the central bank said in a statement on Monday night. It estimated a 2020 economic contraction of 8.9% and a 2021 recovery of 3.1%.

Compared with the second quarter of 2020, the economy grew by 4.5%, signaling recovery following the quarantine mandated in response to the pandemic.

The oil sector in the third quarter shrank 6.1% year-on-year as crude output fell to 47.5 million barrels from 50.2 million barrels. The non-oil sector contracted 8% due to less activity in the food, lodging and transportation industries.

Exports ticked up 0.3% on higher sales of commodities including bananas, cocoa, and refined petroleum products.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth, editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((brian.ellsworth@thomsonreuters.com; 58 212 655 2660; Reuters Messaging: brian.ellsworth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, @ReutersVzla))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.