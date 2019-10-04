US Markets

Ecuador detains 275 people, fuel protests continue

Protests over fuel subsidy cuts paralyzed transport in major Ecuadorean cities for a second day on Friday after unrest that has led to 275 arrests and injured 28 policemen, the government said.

Witnesses said bus and taxi services remained on strike after fuel prices soared on Thursday following President Lenin Moreno's fiscal measures earlier in the week.

