Ecuador declares oil industry force majeure after bridge collapse

February 23, 2023 — 08:44 pm EST

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

QUITO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ecuador's energy ministry on Thursday issued a decree declaring force majeure for its oil industry, a day after a bridge collapse forced the closure of crude and gas pipelines.

State oil company Petroecuador and private pipeline operator OCP both suspended operations on their respective pipelines on Wednesday as a preventative measure after a nearby bridge in Napo province collapsed.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

