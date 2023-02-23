Ecuador declares oil industry force majeure after bridge collapse

QUITO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ecuador's energy ministry on Thursday issued a decree declaring force majeure for its oil industry, a day after a bridge collapse forced the closure of crude and gas pipelines.

State oil company Petroecuador and private pipeline operator OCP both suspended operations on their respective pipelines on Wednesday as a preventative measure after a nearby bridge in Napo province collapsed.

