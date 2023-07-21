Ecuador cenbank secures credit $230 million credit line

Adds statement details in paragraphs 3-4, background on FLAR in paragraphs 5-6

QUITO, July 21 (Reuters) - Ecuador's central bank on Friday said it received a $230 million credit line from the Latin American Reserve Fund, a regional lender, as part of the central bank's strategy to secure liquidity.

The bank said in a statement it was seeking to "strengthen the dollarization and the capacity of our institution to respond to adverse conditions."

With access to the credit line, Ecuador's central bank will be able to tap liquidity facilities with international entities such as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the statement said.

"In this way, the Central Bank of Ecuador accomplishes an important objective by having more than $2 billion in liquidity facilities," the statement added.

The Latin American Reserve Fund, also known as the FLAR, serves as a regional lender for central banks in nine Latin American member countries.

The FLAR contingency facility comes in addition to the $840 million contingent line approved by the BIS in September 2021, and a $1 billion facility delivered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in October 2022.

