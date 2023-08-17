News & Insights

Ecuador candidate Noboa unhurt amid gunfire at event, legislature hopeful says

Credit: REUTERS/NATIONAL ELECTORAL COUNCIL

August 17, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

QUITO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gunfire interrupted a caravan being held by Ecuador presidential candidate Daniel Noboa on Thursday, local media reported.

Noboa and others accompanying him were unhurt in the incident, said legislative candidate Jonathan Parra on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb) ((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;)) Keywords: ECUADOR ELECTION/VIOLENCE (URGENT)

