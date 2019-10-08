Ecuador bonds slip as protests force government from the capital

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (IFR) - Ecuador's dollar bonds slipped as much as four points on Tuesday, as the country endures another day of violent protests sparked by the government's recent cut in fuel subsidies.

The sovereign's 10.75% January 2029 were trading at around 104.5 this morning, down from 109.75 on Monday, according a trader.

Similarly, its 9.5% March 2030 bond, which was trading at about 103-104 as of Monday's close, is now changing hands at about 99-99.25.

Violence in the country erupted last Thursday, shortly following the government's decision to cut fuel subsidies.

President Lenin Moreno is carrying out belt-tightening measures to meet conditions attached to a US$4.2bn loan with the International Monetary Fund.

Protests have resulted in over 500 arrests since last week, and have forced the government to temporarily move from the country's capital of Quito to the southern city of Guayaquil to escape the violence.

