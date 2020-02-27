Ecuador bonds gyrate on finance minister's statements

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (IFR) - Ecuador sovereign bonds sunk Thursday morning after the country's finance minister was quoted mentioning a debt reprofiling, only to bounce back a touch when markets realized he likely meant something else.

Bloomberg headlines earlier today citing the Finance Minister Richard Martinez saying Ecuador needed a market friendly debt reprofiling sent the country's bonds tumbling in an already tough day as market grow increasingly nervous about the spreading coronavirus.

"Martinez was trying to explain that there are no plans for a harsh restructuring and he would pursue the same strategy of debt liability management," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Amherst Pierpont.

"But you don't say debt reprofiling, you say debt liability management. There was a misunderstanding."

Ecuador's 9.5% 2030s were being quoted at 65.00 earlier this morning, down from the 72.95 seen earlier this week, while the 10.75% 2022s fell 13 points today to hit 69.05, according to MarketAxess data.

Morden expects prices to recover once the market realizes that Martinez was talking about a liability management.

