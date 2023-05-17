Ecuador bond spreads jump, prices fall after snap election call

Adds bond prices, analyst comments, background, paragraphs 1-11

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador sovereign bond spreads over U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday as bond prices tumbled after President Guillermo Lasso, facing an impeachment trial, called a snap election.

Lasso dissolved the National Assembly, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defense.

"President Lasso’s announcement shocked Ecuador’s sovereign credit with bond prices falling sharply," Goldman Sachs' Sergio Armella said in a note. "Overall, Ecuador's willingness to service its obligations remains top of mind for investors."

Bond prices fell across the curve of recently-restructured bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040, with the 2030 EC221423950= down 2.375 cents to 28 cents - the lowest since early April and not far from record lows set in October.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Grant McCool)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

