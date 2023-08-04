News & Insights

Ecuador arrests nine prison staff after search finds drugs, weapons in offices

August 04, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

QUITO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Banned drugs and weapons were found in offices at Ecuadorean prisons on Friday, prompting the arrests of two wardens and seven other staff members, the country's prosecutor said.

A wave of violence swept prisons in late July, and at least 31 people died in a conflict between criminal gangs inside a penitentiary in Guayaquil.

President Guillermo Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency on July 25.

Ecuadorean security forces on Friday inspected two prisons in Guayaquil including the Penitenciaria del Litoral, one of the country's most dangerous.

The prosecutor's office posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the search found drugs, firearms, explosives and ammunition in the offices. Police arrested two wardens, five administrative officials and two other prison staff on drug charges.

The SNAI prison agency said "a series of prohibited objects" had been found inside.

The government attributes prison violence to infighting among criminal groups for control inside prisons and for drug trafficking routes on the outside.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said that violence reflects overcrowding, budget cuts and civil rights violations.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

