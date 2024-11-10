News & Insights

ECS Botanics Withdraws Security Consolidation Plan

November 10, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd has announced the cancellation of a previous security consolidation due to the withdrawal of the resolution from their Annual General Meeting. The decision affects ECS’s ordinary fully paid shares, performance rights, and options expiring in February 2026. This move might impact investors’ strategies as the company recalibrates its approach to managing its securities.

