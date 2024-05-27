ECS Botanics Targets Global Cannabis Expansion

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd, a successful Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer, is capturing the rapidly growingglobal market projected at around $80 billion. The company boasts profitability, strategic execution, and has secured contracts with industry giants such as Curaleaf and Tilray. Their strategic plan includes expanding margins through branding and establishing global partnerships.

