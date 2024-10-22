News & Insights

Stocks

ECS Botanics Surges Ahead with New Deals and Growth

October 22, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX: ECS) reported a robust Q1 FY25 performance with a 22% rise in revenue, reaching $5 million, driven by increased B2C sales and exports. The company secured an exclusive eight-year license with California’s Terphogz™ and expanded its asset finance facility with NAB by $3.4 million. These strategic moves, alongside leadership enhancements, position ECS for future growth in the competitive medicinal cannabis market.

For further insights into AU:ECS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.