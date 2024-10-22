ECS Botanics Surges Ahead with New Deals and Growth

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX: ECS) reported a robust Q1 FY25 performance with a 22% rise in revenue, reaching $5 million, driven by increased B2C sales and exports. The company secured an exclusive eight-year license with California’s Terphogz™ and expanded its asset finance facility with NAB by $3.4 million. These strategic moves, alongside leadership enhancements, position ECS for future growth in the competitive medicinal cannabis market.

