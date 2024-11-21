News & Insights

ECS Botanics Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. This outcome indicates shareholder support for the company’s strategies and operations, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of medicinal cannabis in Australia. The company continues to focus on sustainable and innovative cultivation practices.

