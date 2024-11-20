Ecs Botanics Boosts Loan Facility and Launches New Product

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd has enhanced its financial framework by increasing its NAB loan facility to $3.2 million to fuel the expansion of its B2C operations. The company is set to launch its first product featuring the innovative VESIsorb technology, aiming to boost product absorption rates and efficiency. Additionally, Ecs has assembled a Medical Advisory Board to steer its patient-focused initiatives and support the launch of its new cannabis product line.

