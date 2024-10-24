News & Insights

Ecs Botanics Announces Security Consolidation Plan

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd has announced a security consolidation, affecting its ordinary shares, performance rights, and options. The consolidation will commence trading on a deferred settlement basis starting November 19, 2024, with the record date set for November 20, 2024. This move could impact stockholders’ positions and might be of interest to those monitoring stock adjustments.

