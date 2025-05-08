$ECPG stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ECPG stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,930,119 of trading volume.

$ECPG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ECPG:

$ECPG insiders have traded $ECPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHWINI GUPTA purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,404,000

ASHISH MASIH (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $702,800

LAURA OLLE sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $65,874

$ECPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $ECPG stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

