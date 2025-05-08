$ECPG stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ECPG stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,930,119 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ECPG:
$ECPG Insider Trading Activity
$ECPG insiders have traded $ECPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ASHWINI GUPTA purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,404,000
- ASHISH MASIH (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $702,800
- LAURA OLLE sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $65,874
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ECPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $ECPG stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NO STREET GP LP removed 364,302 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,402,706
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 327,637 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,651,219
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC added 295,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,117,742
- UBS GROUP AG added 268,790 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,840,098
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 215,423 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,290,756
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 195,389 shares (-88.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,697,934
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 179,460 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,151,888
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ECPG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.