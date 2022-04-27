ECPG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.89, changing hands as low as $56.76 per share. Encore Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECPG's low point in its 52 week range is $38.33 per share, with $72.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.