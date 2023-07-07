ECPG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.62, changing hands as high as $49.76 per share. Encore Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECPG's low point in its 52 week range is $42.50 per share, with $72.729 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.66.

