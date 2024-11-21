ECP Emerging Growth Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

ECP Emerging Growth Ltd. (AU:ECP) has released an update.
ECP Emerging Growth Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their latest Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Murray d’Almeida as a Director, were successfully passed. This reflects strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s management team and strategic direction.
